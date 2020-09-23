Hometown Cinemas Marion to present drive-in concert

And Saturday’s drive-in concert will be the first of other similar events at Hometown Cinemas Marion. Kennedy said he plans to show outdoor movies on that big screen too.

“Next weekend, we will do drive-in movies,” he said. He added he has not yet determined what movies will be shown.

Like other movie theaters in North Carolina, Hometown Cinemas Marion has been shut down for most of 2020 due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. This has severely impacted the movie theater industry in North Carolina and the rest of the United States. Hometown Cinemas is no exception. Bills still have to be paid and the upkeep of the theater is a constant need.

“We’ve made no money since January,” said Kennedy. “We need to make some money.”

In June, Jacob Mobley, the director of marketing and social media for Hometown Cinemas, told The McDowell News that Marion’s theater would reopen and show movies again as soon as the governor’s executive order is lifted. That order regarding movie houses is still in effect.

As a result, Hometown Cinemas Marion is trying something creative and different to stay in business.