Hometown Cinemas Marion to present drive-in concert

This Saturday evening, Hometown Cinemas will bring the drive-in experience back to Marion with a special concert event.
A massive outdoor screen has been set up in the parking lot of Hometown Cinemas Marion for Saturday’s drive-in concert by singer/songwriter Kane Brown. Known for the songs “Used to Love You Sober,” “Thunder in the Rain” and “What Ifs,” Brown is a successful artist on the RCA Nashville label.
Now, Hometown Cinemas Marion is bringing this nationally known performer to Marion for a special drive-in concert that will be shown on this huge screen. Singers Granger Smith, Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen will be the special guests. This concert will air at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada on Saturday. The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for this one-time event, according to the Web site for Ticketmaster.
Concertgoers will be able to sit in their lawn chairs, the back of their trucks or inside their cars and see the performance on the big screen and tune into the music on their FM radios, weather permitting.
Alvin Kennedy, owner of Hometown Cinemas Marion, said he’s used this screen at his locations in South Carolina and it can display a high-definition picture.
“It’s different,” he said. “The picture quality on that screen is exactly what it is supposed to be.”
And Saturday’s drive-in concert will be the first of other similar events at Hometown Cinemas Marion. Kennedy said he plans to show outdoor movies on that big screen too.
“Next weekend, we will do drive-in movies,” he said. He added he has not yet determined what movies will be shown.
Like other movie theaters in North Carolina, Hometown Cinemas Marion has been shut down for most of 2020 due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. This has severely impacted the movie theater industry in North Carolina and the rest of the United States. Hometown Cinemas is no exception. Bills still have to be paid and the upkeep of the theater is a constant need.
“We’ve made no money since January,” said Kennedy. “We need to make some money.”
In June, Jacob Mobley, the director of marketing and social media for Hometown Cinemas, told The McDowell News that Marion’s theater would reopen and show movies again as soon as the governor’s executive order is lifted. That order regarding movie houses is still in effect.
As a result, Hometown Cinemas Marion is trying something creative and different to stay in business.
Tickets for the Kane Brown concert are $56 for up to four people per car. General admission is $76 with six people per car. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m.
You can get more information about the show and buy tickets here: https://www.universe.com/onsales/kane/events/encore-drive-in-nights-featuring-kane-brown-marion-nc-tickets-K0GLDR?fbclid=IwAR0MUqzOEXg9sDwLfTXIOCNrMMISZQ-461_iJUBxbnvUNqiSDz0JXmW-xis
“Buy your tickets while they’re still available,” said Kennedy.
For more information about Hometown Cinemas Marion, visit their Facebook page: ttps://www.facebook.com/HTCMarion
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!