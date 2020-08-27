Former Alderman Jimmie Harris remembered for service to Old Fort

Friends and colleagues are remembering the life and service of Jimmie Harris, who served three terms as an alderman for the town of Old Fort.
Harris passed away Monday at the age of 88 at his home with his family by his side.
A native of Old Fort, he was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Old Fort, where he was a deacon. He was a Mason since he was 21 years old and belonged to the Joppa Lodge, where he was once the master. He was also president of the Mount Mitchell Shrine Club. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, according to his obituary.
Harris worked for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. When he retired, he started making and selling red oak swings and rocking chairs as a hobby. They could be seen on display in front of his home along Main Street in Old Fort.
In 1996, he started his time as a member of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. He served two terms from 1996 to 2003 and was re-elected for a third term, which he served from 2016 to 2019.
“I enjoyed working with Jimmie Harris,” said Renee Taylor, the town’s finance officer. “His family had a business in Old Fort for many years. He left Old Fort for several years but always said he would return. Jimmie brought his business back to Old Fort. Jimmie was always sharing stories about growing up in Old Fort.”
When he was seeking another term, Harris once told The McDowell News that he wanted to remain on the board because Old Fort had the potential for growth.
“Tourism right now is probably the greatest industry in North Carolina” he said to The McDowell News when seeking re-election. “What is going to help Old Fort are the tourists.”
At the time, he said the town’s aldermen should keep working on the water and sewer issues. Many Old Fort water customers appeared before a board meeting to complain about their high bills. As a result, town officials agreed to go back to an earlier rate structure and appoint a special committee to look into the town’s water problems
“If I get elected, I have ideas and I have talked with a few people with water-related training, the people who can supply the help,” Harris said at the time. “There is a way to resolve this. There are ways we can correct the issues.”
Harris was active with the effort to bring back passenger rail service to western North Carolina. He was once part of a delegation of local officials who traveled to Raleigh to convince state lawmakers about the need for passenger trains in towns like Old Fort.
When he was elected to his third term in 2015 at the age of 83, Harris said, “It’s my honor and I want to thank all of the folks that voted for me.”
Andrew Carlton was first elected to the Board of Aldermen at the same time. For four years, they served together on the board.
“Mr. Harris will be sorely missed,” said Carlton to The McDowell News. “His historic knowledge of Old Fort was second to none. After meeting Jimmie, it did not take long to realize he had the town people’s best interests at heart. It was both an honor and a privilege to work with him on town council. Jimmie was one of a kind. Rest in Peace my friend.”
A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort. Military honors will be provided and masonic rites will take place. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m.. Burial will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!