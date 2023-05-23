A group of local environmental organizations came together to clean up a portion of Wilson Creek in an effort described as “epic.”

The area of land that was cleaned was several acres of a 93-acre tract along the lower end of the creek that Duke Energy donated to the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina for conservation, according to Grayson Barnette, marketing and communications coordinator for the land trust.

“After inspecting the property, Foothills Conservancy discovered it had been used as a dumping site for years, and some areas had acquired significant amounts of trash,” Barnette said.

The conservancy knew they would need some help in cleaning up the area, so they reached out to people they knew had the same mission to preserve local natural resources.

“Foothills Conservancy has previously partnered and has a longstanding relationship with several local nonprofits, including A Clean Wilson Creek, Latinos Aventureros en las Carolinas, Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and Wild South,” Barnette said. “Foothills Conservancy and A Clean Wilson Creek have had a partnership to help clean sections of Wilson Creek and promote conservation in the region. FCNC has also partnered with Latinos Aventureros for group outings, tree plantings, trail building and other cleanups. Catawba Riverkeeper is a strong partner that we often collaborate with for river and watershed-related conservation projects. Wild South has worked to restore areas across FCNC’s service area, and we have partnered with them in the past as well.”

All of the groups turned out in force March 26 in a Herculean cleanup effort described by Wes Waugh, a member of A Clean Wilson Creek, on the group’s Facebook page.

“An estimated 13,840 pounds of debris and dumped tires were removed by a motivated gathering of folks, representing five regional nonprofit organizations,” Waugh wrote. “To be specific, there were 216 total tires removed, averaging 50 pounds (each, totaling) 10,800 pounds of just tires. This is nearly seven tons of trash removed from a wilderness area and a North Carolina National Wild and Scenic River in one day.”

Representatives from the other groups that participated shared their thoughts on the effort:

“I can’t imagine better confirmation that Foothills is on the right track here. We’re seeing a broad cross-section of the community coming together to help this project move forward. There will come a time in the future when these accomplishments are taken for granted, but the example these folks are setting is a story that needs to be told.”—Kevin Massey, executive director, Wild South

“This was a great example of what can happen when nonprofits and the community unite to protect, restore and conserve the waters of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin. Without collaboration, Catawba Riverkeeper would not be able to effectively execute our mission. There is more work to be done but you couldn’t ask for a better start!”—Grant Buckner, Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation

“I’m simply happy to see our communities coming together toward accomplishing the same goal. Wilson Creek is a special place for many of us. I saw unity, passion and love for each other and nature.”—Sandra Aguirre, founder of Latinos Aventureros

Both Barnette and Waugh said the groups will continue to make efforts to keep the area clean and educate visitors on how to preserve its natural beauty.

“Every volunteer that attended the cleanup is a local to this area, and we all deeply care about the beautiful environment we live in,” Barnette said. “The most important aspect is cleaning the trash and spreading the word to our neighbors about why it’s important to respect the surrounding environment.”

He explained how visitors to the area can help keep it clean.

“You make a plan to take things with you, make a plan to keep up with the trash,” Barnette said. “One of the easiest ways to do so is just simply to buy trash bags for your trip. If you wouldn’t want trash to be there whenever you arrive, why leave it for the next crowd? It’s as simple as bringing back what you took with you. Our friends at A Clean Wilson Creek have helped provide infrastructure in the form of additional trash bins, dumpsters, and even providing trash bags.”

For those who would like to get involved in the ongoing cleanup effort, there are a lot of opportunities.

“All of the organizations are nonprofit groups currently seeking additional volunteers to help their respective missions,” Barnette said. “If you’re interested in a diversity of environmentally related volunteer opportunities, Foothills Conservancy can help. If you want to clean Wilson Creek specifically, A Clean Wilson Creek is the best organization to help. If you’d like to help with water conservation across the entire Catawba River basin, Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation is the place for you.”

He said A Clean Wilson Creek will continue to hold cleanup events in the area, and that the Foothills Conservancy looks forward to partnering on future efforts in that respect.

Waugh is excited about the results of the massive cleanup and the power of collaboration in creating positive change moving forward.

“Now, we collectively get to work on addressing the issues that created this mess over decades,” Waugh said. “No easy task, but removing seven tons (of trash) in one day wasn’t easy either. When unified, we can accomplish almost anything. In several years, we anticipate this area is going to be a clean and beautiful addition to the outdoor recreational public land available in western North Carolina.”