Emergency personnel rescue man from well east of Marion. Separate incident: Fatal motorcycle crash

Local rescue workers, paramedics and firefighters all worked together Saturday evening to extract a man who fell into a well east of Marion.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, first-responders from Marion and Nebo were working to rescue a man who had fallen 41 feet down into a well at 2442 U.S. 70 East. This well is located at the end of a driveway and is near the former location of Crestview Animal Hospital.
Chief Ray McDaniel of the Marion Fire Department said the call came in at 6:04 p.m. This man was working in the well when a safety strap broke. Personnel from Marion and Nebo fire departments, McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue Squad all responded to the call. Firefighters from Pleasant Gardens and Sugar Hill/Montford Cove covered for the members of the Marion Fire Department, who were expected to be on the scene for a long time. N.C. Highway Patrol was also on the scene.
McDaniel said a rescue rig was set up using two ladders over the well. With a pulley system, a harness was lowered 41 feet down into the well to get the man out.
The man, probably in his 40s or 50s, was conscious and alert when he was brought up at 7:16 p.m. He had non-life threatening injuries, according to McDaniel.
McDowell EMS transported him in stable condition to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville. All units cleared the scene at 7:41 p.m.
This is the third time Marion Fire Department has responded to someone in a well. The other two happened some time ago and the old ladder truck was used to rescue them, according to McDaniel.
Fatal crash
In addition, emergency personnel responded Saturday to a fatal crash on Old Fort Mountain.
At 12:11 p.m., McDowell EMS, Old Fort Fire Department, McDowell Rescue and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the 69 mile marker on Interstate 40 due to a motorcycle crash. On arrival, paramedics pronounced one patient dead at the scene. The state Highway Patrol is the main investigating agency, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.