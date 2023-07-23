This year, a total of eight candidates will seek elected office in Marion and Old Fort.

At noon Friday, the filing period for the municipal elections came to an end with a total of eight candidates tossing their hats in the ring.

The filing period for the 2023 Marion and Old Fort elections started Friday, July 7 and lasted through Friday, July 21 at noon.

In Marion, two seats on the City Council are up for election this year. In Old Fort, three seats on the Board of Aldermen will be contested this year.

Here are the eight people who filed to run for offices in Marion and Old Fort:

Incumbent Erin Marie Adams, 40, of 409 Orchard St., Old Fort, filed to run for another term on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. She works as an office professional at Jim Cook Chevrolet in Marion.

Challenger Marina Burgin Gallion, 28, of 42 E. Tate St., Marion, filed as a candidate for the Marion City Council. She is a certified nursing assistant (CNA).

Incumbent Jamie Grindstaff, 55, of 543 E. Main St., Old Fort, will seek another term on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. He works as a correctional officer.

Incumbent Iretha Brooks Hancock, 62, of 261 Reservoir Drive, will run for another term on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. She is retired.

Incumbent Billy S. Martin, 73, of 350 Holly Hill Drive, Marion, filed to run again for the Marion City Council. He was first elected in 1995 and has served on the council since. He is retired after a career in education.

Challenger Ocie Tyrone Mayfield, 58, of 209 Spring St., Apartment No. 2 in Marion will seek one of the available seats on the Marion City Council. He is retired.

Challenger Jeremy Michael Poore, 46, of 46 North Thomason St., Old Fort, is seeking election to the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. He is the McDowell Technical Community College Trail School coordinator.

Incumbent Don Ramsey, 72, of 188 Hillcrest Drive, Marion, filed to run for another term on the Marion City Council. He is retired after a career in law enforcement and formerly serving as the Clerk of Superior Court.

The one-stop early voting will be held at the McDowell County Board of Elections office, located at 2458 N.C. 226 S, Marion. It will take place starting Thursday Oct. 19 and last through Friday, Nov. 3 during regular business hours 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.