Progress continues to come along as one part of an athletics facility project at McDowell High School has been completed just in time for the new school year, while the second piece moves steadily toward completion.

Assistant superintendent Brian Oliver updated the McDowell County Board of Education during the August scheduled meeting Monday evening at Central Office on the facilities project along with other summer maintenance items that are being performed.

A multi-use field installation to help with athletics along with school-day activities began earlier this summer and was completed on schedule on July 30. The upgrade involved the removal of the old tennis courts that were located beside the baseball field at MHS and, in its place, the installation of a turf field that can serve as extra space for sports teams to practice along with ROTC drills and for physical education classes at McDowell High when the school year begins.

“We’re very happy with the turnout on the turf field and it’s already being put to good use,” said Oliver.

Some additional items including safety netting will be installed soon to officially complete that section of the project.

Meanwhile the relocation of the new tennis courts to just below the McDowell High School softball field continues to make steady progress. All infrastructure to serve the courts, restrooms and changing areas that are being constructed are in place and actual building construction has started.

“All the layout, infrastructure and pouring of the curbing is done and the masonry has started,” added Oliver.

The target date for completion of the tennis courts is Dec. 1 and crews are currently within pace of meeting that deadline. Once the second part of the project is done McDowell High tennis will be able to host its matches on campus.

The former court’s surface conditions had deteriorated to the point that matches were moved to the City of Marion courts located next to the Marion Community Building. Along with the new courts and restrooms, the facility will also have seating space designated for spectators along with the infrastructure in place to add lighting in the future.

In other business from the monthly meeting:

Oliver updated the board on general maintenance projects such as painting, carpet removal, landscaping and tree removals that were completed or in the process of completion at various schools across the county before the Aug. 28 start of the traditional school calendar.

Superintendent Dr. Tracy Grit made opening remarks to the board about the excitement of getting the 2023-24 school year underway, his first as superintendent of McDowell County Schools. Staff convocation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at East McDowell Middle School, a kickoff for all staff members as they prepare for the first day of classes.

Mary Ann Basney, the teacher representative for the upcoming year, addressed the board on some events that are already happening outside the traditional calendar. Both McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy of Innovation started on Aug. 8 and students were participating in Summer Bridge program which included an overnight camp at Lookout Lodge in South Carolina.

Juanita Doggett and Kim Effler spoke on behalf of McDowell LINC, thanking McDowell County Schools for their continued support. A video presentation was included by LINC members that ventured about learning different areas and aspects of McDowell County.

Crystal Hamby, executive director of elementary and federal programs, went over the breakdown on the federal programs allotment for the 2023-24 school year. The total funding amount being allocated to McDowell County Schools exceeded exceeded $2.1 million, pending board approval. The board passed a motion unanimously accepting the amounts discussed in the presentation.

The board then approved all items on the consent agenda before going into closed session.

There were no public comments during Monday’s meeting.