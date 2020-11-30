Dogwood Health Trust gives $2.8 million in grants for racial equity

Dogwood Health Trust has awarded more than $2.8 million in grants to organizations and agencies that promote racial equity in western North Carolina, including several in McDowell County.

The Racial Equity Community Grants were given to a diverse range of 130 nonprofit and government agencies from every county and the Qualla Boundary in western North Carolina. Dogwood exceeded its original funding goal of $1 million, funding 65% of requests, with the average award amount totaling $21,884, according to a news release.

First announced in September, Racial Equity Community Grants were designed as an initial step from Dogwood to infuse capital into historically underfunded organizations whose primary purpose is serving Black, indigenous and communities of color, and whose leadership is representative of the communities they serve.

“One of our goals for the Racial Equity Community Grants was to recognize and support the great work and leadership already taking place in our region,” said Jackie Simms, Dogwood Health Trust board member and chair of the Programs and Grants Committee. “We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to go beyond our original $1 million allocation in order to support and shine a light on such a strong group of organizations and their efforts to create a more equitable system.”