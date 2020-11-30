Dogwood Health Trust gives $2.8 million in grants for racial equity

Dogwood Health Trust has awarded more than $2.8 million in grants to organizations and agencies that promote racial equity in western North Carolina, including several in McDowell County.
The Racial Equity Community Grants were given to a diverse range of 130 nonprofit and government agencies from every county and the Qualla Boundary in western North Carolina. Dogwood exceeded its original funding goal of $1 million, funding 65% of requests, with the average award amount totaling $21,884, according to a news release.
First announced in September, Racial Equity Community Grants were designed as an initial step from Dogwood to infuse capital into historically underfunded organizations whose primary purpose is serving Black, indigenous and communities of color, and whose leadership is representative of the communities they serve.
“One of our goals for the Racial Equity Community Grants was to recognize and support the great work and leadership already taking place in our region,” said Jackie Simms, Dogwood Health Trust board member and chair of the Programs and Grants Committee. “We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to go beyond our original $1 million allocation in order to support and shine a light on such a strong group of organizations and their efforts to create a more equitable system.”
Racial Equity Community grants awarded will fund immediate needs, program support, general operating support, or purposes that the recipient organizations believe will best support their work and increase their impact. Grants awarded were in alignment with Dogwood’s work to improve health and wellness and address the social determinants of health in the region.
The recipients of the grants based in McDowell County are Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Centro Unido Latino Americano, Community Engagement Project, Men of Marion Inc., People on the Move for Old Fort and the West Marion Community Forum Inc.
Dogwood provided racial equity grants to numerous other organizations that serve McDowell County, many of which are located in surrounding counties. That list includes: Bounty & Soul; Eagle Market Street Development Corporation, CDC; From the Ashes Cultural Arts & Counseling; Hood Huggers International, LLC; JMPro TV; LEAF Global Arts; Lucretia VanDyke LLC; Our Voice Inc.; SistasCaring4Sistas; Soulthrive Apothecary; Umoja Health, Wellness and Justice Collective; Hands On! Children's Museum; Henderson County NAACP Unit 5477; Latino Advocacy Coalition Of Henderson County Inc.; Pathways to Parks; Aaron J. White Foundation; National Black MBA Association, Charlotte Chapter; North Carolina Society Of Hispanic Professionals Incorporated; and The African American Heritage Museum of Rutherford County.
To see a full list of award recipients, visit www.dht.org/regrants.
Dogwood Health Trust is a North Carolina nonprofit corporation with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust was created from the net proceeds of the sale of Mission Hospital and focuses on innovative ways to address the many factors that contribute to overall health and wellness, according to the news release.
To learn more, please visit www.dht.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!