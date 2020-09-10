Dia de Muertos still a go for 2020 but will be done differently

“There can’t be a Dia de Muertos without the memorial displays, or ofrendas,” she said.

Like the photographs by Mendez, all of them will be spread out at the five locations.

The second contest is to make your own alebrije. These are imaginary creatures that have different body parts of different animals, and are very colorful with unique skin patterns.

“I thought that this could be a family project and give participants six weeks to work on it,” said Martin del Campo. “Because safety is the priority, I thought that instead of having a large mass of people gather on Main Street just one day, we could have the festival hosted at different locations and extend it for three weeks. At the different places where the festival will be hosted, they are already following the COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

Since the festival will be held inside the five locations and not closing down any streets, the city of Marion didn’t have to give Martin del Campo permission for the festival.

“We also wanted to give the opportunity to everyone to participate actively in this event,” she said to The McDowell News.