STOLEN: White 2006 Mazda 6 from Nix Creek Road

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a stolen car.
Justin Beltranponce, of Marion, reported on Friday, June 12 that someone took his white 2006 Mazda 6, which had broken down on the side of Nix Creek Road.
The theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 and 9:48 p.m. on June 12.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.