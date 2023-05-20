A man who was wanted for a parole violation in McDowell County was taken into custody in Burke County this week.

Scottie Alan Keith Frady, 26, of Marion, was served with an outstanding parole violation and also charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics investigators, the US Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and North Carolina probation and parole officers all converged Wednesday to serve a warrant on Frady at 3056 NC 18/US 64, the release said.

Frady was taken into custody without incident and investigators with the sheriff’s office were granted a search warrant for the residence, where they found about 4.7 pounds of methamphetamine, two handguns, two items of body armor and cash, the release said.

Further investigation led to the seizure of two more guns in Rutherford County, where an AR-style pistol and an M11 sub-machine gun were seized, the release said. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office assisted and those guns were turned over to BCSO.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also was contacted for assistance because one of the guns could be fully automatic, the release said.

Frady has previous felony convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and was on parole for convictions of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He also has previous misdemeanor convictions of resisting an officer, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, assault on a female, failure to appear, wanton injury to personal property and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, NCDPS records showed.

Frady was due to appear in court on the new charges Friday, judicial records showed. He was still listed in jail under a $75,000 secured bond Friday afternoon.