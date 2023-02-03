The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Friday two arrests have put an end to a mini-crime spree.

25-year-old Oakland Seth Mitchell of was charged with four counts of felonious larceny, felonious larceny of a Motor Vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. A magistrate issued Mitchell a $200,000 secured bond.

34-year-old Paul Poteat of Marion was charged with felonious larceny of a motor vehicle and felonious larceny. A magistrate issued Poteat a written promise to appear.

On Dec. 31, 2022, a Marion man reported the theft of a KTM 250 dirt bike from his residence. Deputies were unable to locate the dirt bike at that time.

On Jan 18, a truck, ATV and dirt bike were reported stolen from a different Marion residence. Deputy Matthew Smith was patrolling the Jacktown Road area where he attempted to stop the stolen truck. After a short pursuit, the driver jumped and fled on foot. The passenger, identified as Poteat, was taken into custody.

Mitchell was identified as the driver of the stolen truck. He was located and arrested the following day by detectives who determined he was involved in both theft cases.

The investigation then led detectives to a residence in Rutherford County where the stolen KTM 250 dirt bike was located with the help of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detectives and returned to the owner.

"I appreciate the cooperation and assistance given by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. We are fortunate to have great partnerships with our surrounding agencies." states Ricky T. Buchanan.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety shows Mitchell was convicted of possession of stolen goods and failure to heed a light and siren in November 2022. At that time he was placed on probation for 12 months.

Poteat has a criminal record going back more than 10 years, including convictions for assault on a child, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, larceny from a person, possession of drugs, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and possession of a firearm by a felon,