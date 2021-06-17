Man wanted in McDowell shot and killed by police in Bessemer City

A man shot and killed by police in Bessemer City on Wednesday was wanted in McDowell County after failing to appear in court to face sex-related charges
Media outlets identified the man as Billy Jack Barker, 44.
In February, Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Barker, whose address was listed as Gowan Loop in Marion, with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Barker was accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16. He failed to appear in court on those charges in May and was wanted at the time of the incident in Bessemer City.
This was the second time Barker had been shot by police. He was wounded in the leg in January during an altercation following a traffic stop. WSOC talked to neighbor Patricia Grigg after Wednesday’s incident.
“He said he wasn’t going back to jail,” she told the TV station. “He wasn’t going to prison. They’d have to shoot him first.”
According to a press release from the Bessemer City Police Department about the latest shooting, officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on two wanted suspects at a home in the 100 block of Sunset Lane around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
While there, officers identified an additional person at the location who they confirmed was also wanted on outstanding warrants.
When officers attempted to take the wanted suspect into custody, he ran from officers. Officers pursued the suspect on foot for a short distance and commanded the suspect to stop and show them his hands.
The suspect refused the officers commands and appeared to be retrieving something from his waistband, the release said.
“Officers interpreted the actions of the suspect as an imminent threat and attempted to stop the threat by discharging their service weapons,” the release reads. “The suspect was shot during the encounter and was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.”
Both officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an SBI investigation.