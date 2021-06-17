Man wanted in McDowell shot and killed by police in Bessemer City

A man shot and killed by police in Bessemer City on Wednesday was wanted in McDowell County after failing to appear in court to face sex-related charges

Media outlets identified the man as Billy Jack Barker, 44.

In February, Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Barker, whose address was listed as Gowan Loop in Marion, with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Barker was accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16. He failed to appear in court on those charges in May and was wanted at the time of the incident in Bessemer City.

This was the second time Barker had been shot by police. He was wounded in the leg in January during an altercation following a traffic stop. WSOC talked to neighbor Patricia Grigg after Wednesday’s incident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He said he wasn’t going back to jail,” she told the TV station. “He wasn’t going to prison. They’d have to shoot him first.”