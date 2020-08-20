Cook Out plans to open in Marion

Cook Out is coming to Marion.
On Thursday, Spencer Elliott, chief building official for the city of Marion, told The McDowell News that plans have been approved for a Cook Out fast food restaurant in the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building at 1110 U.S. 70 West.
Founded in 1989 in Greensboro, Cook Out has opened its chain of drive-thru restaurants across the United States. Cook Out is well known for its hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue and milkshakes. Now headquartered in Thomasville, Jeremy Reeves, son of the founder of the company, is the chief executive officer. As of 2018, the company has its presence in more than 244 locations across 10 states in the U.S., according to online sources.
The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on U.S. 70 West in Marion closed in March and was soon put up for sale on the real estate market. Many local residents said that empty building could become a Cook Out.
Many Cook Outs have drive-thru service only but some others have indoor seating. Elliott told The McDowell News that the one for Marion will not have indoor seating.
“It will be similar to some of their other locations with two drive-thru lanes and a walk up window, which is inside a small vestibule,” he said.
As for when it will open, that is unclear.
“Zoning and building plans have been approved and the permit applications have been processed but they have not been issued,” Elliott said. “From my experience, this type of work has a turnaround of approximately 120 to 180 days once work begins, but they have not set up any kind of timetable that I am aware of.”
When it does open, the Cook Out should prove to be a hit in Marion.
“I think it will be very well received and will be very popular,” said City Manager Bob Boyette.
The McDowell News attempted unsuccessfully to contact Jeremy Reeves, the CEO of Cook Out, on Thursday.
This isn't the first time Cook Out has converted a former KFC. In September 2019, Cornelius Today reported on the company's purchase of a closed KFC and plans to open a Cook Out in that northern Mecklenburg County community.
