Community activists in McDowell release textbook on making positive change

Two community activists who are making a positive difference in McDowell County have created a toolkit they hope will help others across the nation make constructive social change for their communities.
Paula Swepson, executive director with the West Marion Community Forum, and Mary Snow, principal consultant with the Equitable Community Strategies, are the co-authors of “Shift Happens in Community: A Toolkit to Build Power and Ignite Change.” This textbook or toolkit shares best practices for engaging rural communities developed from a real-world model in McDowell County.
“We’re hoping to share our strategies with folks who want to replicate that in their towns,” said Snow to The McDowell News. “We really want to share our model of how to host a community forum with other communities and non-profits across the country.”
Swepson and Snow describe this toolkit as “a love offering to the field of rural community development.”
“This book is our love letter to the community development field. We believe that real and lasting change comes from the bottom up and we want to share our model for others to tailor and replicate,” says Snow. “We are forever grateful to our flock of good troublemakers, along with our colleagues, allies, and funders who supported us to bring this toolkit to life.”
“We believe the work of community engagement is more urgent, more critical, and more timely than ever before,” said Swepson. “We want to share our knowledge and help others who have struggled through similar challenges. So, we share this gift in solidarity for a more just and equitable world.”
This new textbook is a how-to guide for engaging community members to better understand their strengths, assets, and vision for change. The toolkit is organized into 10 chapters, across 145 pages, and covers the following topics:
• How to implement a community forum
• How to foster effective collaboration
• How to build transformational leadership
• How to facilitate community meetings
• How to integrate principals of diversity, equity, and inclusion into a forum
• How to raise funds to bring resources and capacity to community efforts
• How to plan successful community projects and design participatory meeting agendas
Swepson said this book is a continuation of what was started four years ago with the beginning of the West Marion Community Forum. The mission of the West Marion forum is “to enhance the quality of life of our residents and to build multi-racial partnerships in McDowell County, North Carolina.”
“Our vision is for a healthy and equitable West Marion, a place where residents are engaged to become leaders and create change through new businesses, empowered youth, affordable housing, teaching gardens, and a community center that honors our ancestors and creates opportunities for our future,” reads their statement.
The work that was done in West Marion also resulted in the creation of the Marion East Community Forum, the Old Fort Community Forum, the Community Engagement Project and People on the Move for Old Fort. All of these organizations are led by volunteers who seek to improve their neighborhoods and enact positive change.
“This is a new birth for our county,” said Swepson.
The book “Shift Happens” is dedicated to the West Marion community.
“To the residents of the West Marion community, who were doubted, seen as less than, and viewed as not wanting anything different. But we showed them! We stand together today as a brave, innovative, and thriving community,” reads the dedication.
Emily Roberts of Marion did the graphic art for the book.
Based in Asheville, Equitable Community Strategies is a consulting firm that “advocates for rural people and places by supporting inclusive place-based strategies that result in strong, healthy and powerful communities.” Equitable Community Strategies has diverse partners for strategic collaboration and supports grassroot community development initiatives across western North Carolina.
Together, the two organizations coach grassroots leaders, advocate for racial equity, design tools for intentional community building and convene diverse partners for strategic collaboration.
“This is a beautiful testament to the leadership in McDowell County,” said Snow.
Copies of “Shift Happens” were pre-ordered starting Friday, Oct. 30 at www.shifthappenstoolkit.org in advance of the official release date which is Monday, Dec. 7.
Swepson said the release date of Dec. 7 was chosen because that was her mother’s birthday.
You will be able to purchase it through the Web site www.shifthappenstoolkit.org. It will be available on Amazon by the end of the year, said Snow.
The co-authors are planning a series of virtual workshops in 2021. When COVID-19 is under control, they hope to hold in-person workshops during the fall of 2021.
A percentage of all sales from the book and future workshops will support the sustainability of the West Marion Community Forum and its community engagement efforts across McDowell County. In addition, the co-authors are committed to making this book accessible to all. Organizations with limited resources should contact the authors to request assistance purchasing the book, according to a news release.
For more information, visit www.shifthappenstoolkit.org or email shifthappenstoolkit@gmail.com.
