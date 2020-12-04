Community activists in McDowell release textbook on making positive change

Two community activists who are making a positive difference in McDowell County have created a toolkit they hope will help others across the nation make constructive social change for their communities.

Paula Swepson, executive director with the West Marion Community Forum, and Mary Snow, principal consultant with the Equitable Community Strategies, are the co-authors of “Shift Happens in Community: A Toolkit to Build Power and Ignite Change.” This textbook or toolkit shares best practices for engaging rural communities developed from a real-world model in McDowell County.

“We’re hoping to share our strategies with folks who want to replicate that in their towns,” said Snow to The McDowell News. “We really want to share our model of how to host a community forum with other communities and non-profits across the country.”

Swepson and Snow describe this toolkit as “a love offering to the field of rural community development.”

“This book is our love letter to the community development field. We believe that real and lasting change comes from the bottom up and we want to share our model for others to tailor and replicate,” says Snow. “We are forever grateful to our flock of good troublemakers, along with our colleagues, allies, and funders who supported us to bring this toolkit to life.”