Chief Judge Linda McGee retires from the bench

Chief Judge Linda M. McGee of the North Carolina Court of Appeals and a Marion native retired from the bench as of Thursday, Dec. 31.

In addition, Judge Wanda G. Bryant, also serving on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, retired as of Thursday, Dec. 31.

Both judges have served long and distinguished careers and were recently honored for their service by Gov. Roy Cooper with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. This high honor was presented by Attorney General Josh Stein at a retirement luncheon for both judges, according to a news release.

The daughter of Jean Mace of Marion and the late Cecil Mace, Judge McGee is a 1967 graduate of Marion High. She worked at The McDowell News for two or three summers when she was young.

“It gave me a wonderful start,” she once said to The McDowell News about her work there.

McGee attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for both her undergraduate and law degrees. She practiced both civil and criminal law in Boone for 17 years and was involved in the legal work for the incorporation of Beech Mountain as a town. McGee previously told The McDowell News that practicing law in a small town gave her a very good background for hearing cases as an appellate judge.