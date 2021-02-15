Chairman Tony Brown returns to preside over McDowell Commission meetings

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners gathered on Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center for the third Monday meeting. And Chairman Tony Brown was back to preside after recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Brown, who routinely did not wear a mask during the public meetings, was not present for the third Monday meeting on Jan. 25 and the regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 8. At the beginning of the Feb. 8 meeting, Vice Chairman David Walker read a prepared statement from Brown. In his statement, Brown said he contracted COVID-19 several weeks before from a family member and it later progressed into pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital but was sent home where he continued to recover.
At the meeting this week, someone said to Brown it was good to see him back.
“It’s good to be seen,” he responded.
During the meeting, the commissioners heard an update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler about the COVID-19 situation in McDowell County.
On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported two additional McDowell County residents have died from COVID-19 and 49 more have tested positive. McDowell now has a total number of 4,547 positive cases. There have been 38,711 tests conducted, 34,028 negative results and 136 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 185 individuals in quarantine, 4,290 out of quarantine and 72 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 16.9%.
“It’s important for folks to continue practicing the Three Ws,” said Kehler.
That means wearing a face mask in public, waiting 6 feet apart from the next person and washing your hands frequently.
Meanwhile, the county Health Department and McDowell Emergency Services are working hard to get people vaccinated for COVID. On Friday, health care workers set a record by vaccinating 1,007 people in a single day at Grace Community Church.
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across North Carolina. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on a wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
Kehler said Monday there are now 420 people on the wait list.
“We need more vaccines but we are pushing them out as soon as we receive them,” he said to the commissioners.
“We appreciate all the hard work you guys are doing,” said Brown to Kehler.
Commissioner Patrick Ellis asked Kehler if saw any issues with the commission meetings. Usually, most of the commissioners do not wear face masks throughout the meetings at the Universal Center. Ellis and Commissioner Brenda Vaughn do wear their masks throughout the meetings as do County Manager Ashley Wooten, Clerk to the Board Cheryl Mitchell, Kehler and other county staff members. But the other commissioners (David Walker, Tony Brown and Chris Allison) usually don’t wear face masks throughout the meetings. All of them sit 6 feet apart from each other though.
According to health experts, wearing a mask mostly helps protect others if the person who is wearing it is infected.
In response to Ellis’ question, Kehler said “I recommend wearing a mask at all times. That’s what I do personally. I do recognize it’s an individual choice.”
He added he recommends wearing a face mask when indoors and following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“I require all of our EOC staff to wear masks while inside the EOC unless staff are eating or drinking, at which time we practice social distancing,” said Kehler.
Next month, the McDowell County Commission meetings will be livestreamed online so the public can follow the proceedings as they happen without attending in person.