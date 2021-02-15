Chairman Tony Brown returns to preside over McDowell Commission meetings

“It’s important for folks to continue practicing the Three Ws,” said Kehler.

That means wearing a face mask in public, waiting 6 feet apart from the next person and washing your hands frequently.

Meanwhile, the county Health Department and McDowell Emergency Services are working hard to get people vaccinated for COVID. On Friday, health care workers set a record by vaccinating 1,007 people in a single day at Grace Community Church.

Vaccine supplies continue to be low across North Carolina. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on a wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.

Kehler said Monday there are now 420 people on the wait list.

“We need more vaccines but we are pushing them out as soon as we receive them,” he said to the commissioners.

“We appreciate all the hard work you guys are doing,” said Brown to Kehler.