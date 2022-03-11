Afield in WNC: Bear Den Cascade Trail is nearby and (mostly) straight up

The trail: We wanted to make sure we followed the exact route given by the trail app. That involved parking in the lot and hiking about .4 miles through the camping area. The beginning of the hike was on paved surfaces.

At the start there will be a small recreational pond on your left. Look up ahead to see the beginning of the climb. From here, everything is up. That includes the paved route and the single track trail at the end.

The signage will get to the start of the Cascade Trail, but I recommend you get a map at the office to help you avoid a wrong turn. As you climb through the park you will see a large water tank on your left. That’s a good sign. Keep going straight up the hill.

In a short while you will see the sign with a blue square blaze and identifier for the Cascade Trail. This is where the real hiking starts.

Now we’re hiking. The trail is narrow and soft underfoot. Several roots are prominent on the path so just be careful not to slip or hang a toe on a high snag. The trail winds through the woods. In the winter (and I am sure the summer is the same) the scenery is mystical and comforting at the same time. You’re climbing a fairly steep grade all the time.