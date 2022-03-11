Afield in WNC: Bear Den Cascade Trail is nearby and (mostly) straight up

Webster defines parsimony as the quality of being careful with money. I like that definition much better than some of the names I have heard when I realize that I have forgotten my wallet just when the dinner check arrives at the table.
With a nod toward my tight-fisted tendencies and in recognition of current conditions, I am going to try to find and hike trails that are within 30 miles or so of Marion. Until things settle down a bit, I’ll look for places that we can achieve and still have enough money to find a good eatery after the hike. We don’t want to lose sight of our priorities.
My goal will be to find trails that are at least 3 miles in length. If we’re lucky, we may find something of interest on the route that will make the drive to hike ratio worthwhile.
This week, I think you will enjoy the trail and possibly the overall destination of the hike.
Bear Den Cascade Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. The incline from the start of the trail to the apex of the loop is steep and long. The single-track portion of the walk is rooty and slick in spots.
Shoes: Boots for sure if you have them. If you decide to hike the route I am offering, you will be on some paved roads in the beginning but when you reach the single track, boots will be the right footwear. Now that I understand the area, I will give you an alternate plan that will eliminate the roads and put you on the single track right away. More about that later.
Time: We spent less than two hours. I think you will find several interesting options in this immediate area so I suggest you allow yourself three to four hours to explore.
Distance/elevation: You should be able to get in a full 3 miles. The elevation gain is 659 feet. This is a loop trail, mostly up on the way out and down on the return.
Safety: This trail leaves from a campground. Campgrounds on the Blue Ridge will often cause bears to be in the area. We did not see any, but be alert. It’s called, after all, Bear Den Cascade Trail.
Watch for the poison oak/ivy. Depending on the season, the plants will be all around you. The single track trail is narrow.
Spring is almost here and summer is on its way, so watch for things that crawl, sting, or bite. This is a safe trail because transportation and communication facilities are close. However, if you can, try to hike with at least one other friend and don’t press your luck.
No bikes or horses. Take water. Dogs are allowed on the trail but must be leashed. You will be hiking on private property so the rules should be obeyed.
There are several running-water restrooms in the campground. They were closed when we were there but plan to open for the spring and summer.
Courtesy: We did not see other hikers but prime season is approaching, so expect to pass or be passed by others. When that happens, pass as best as you can. The trail is narrow. Watch where you step if you stand off the path.
How to get there:
From Marion, take N.C. 226 to Gillespie Gap and turn right toward Spruce Pine. After you pass under the bridge, watch for an immediate right turn for the entrance to the BRP. At the parkway, turn left toward Altapass. After you pass the Orchard at Altapass on your right, look for Hefner Gap Overlook, also on the right. After the overlook, in less than .5 miles you will see a brown sign on the right that identifies Bear Den Mountain Road. That is your right turn. Stay on the semi-paved road for about three quarters of a mile. There are some roads that lead away from the road you are traveling, but they are well marked. Stay basically straight until you see the sign for Bear Den Family Campground.
Before you hike within the resort property you must stop by the camp office and sign a release. The office will be on the right as you enter the park area. We found the park staff extremely friendly and helpful. They will help you find a parking spot based upon the trail you plan to hike. Check with the office to see when the park closes. There is a small general store in the building with water and snacks.
The trail: We wanted to make sure we followed the exact route given by the trail app. That involved parking in the lot and hiking about .4 miles through the camping area. The beginning of the hike was on paved surfaces.
At the start there will be a small recreational pond on your left. Look up ahead to see the beginning of the climb. From here, everything is up. That includes the paved route and the single track trail at the end.
The signage will get to the start of the Cascade Trail, but I recommend you get a map at the office to help you avoid a wrong turn. As you climb through the park you will see a large water tank on your left. That’s a good sign. Keep going straight up the hill.
In a short while you will see the sign with a blue square blaze and identifier for the Cascade Trail. This is where the real hiking starts.
Now we’re hiking. The trail is narrow and soft underfoot. Several roots are prominent on the path so just be careful not to slip or hang a toe on a high snag. The trail winds through the woods. In the winter (and I am sure the summer is the same) the scenery is mystical and comforting at the same time. You’re climbing a fairly steep grade all the time.
The trail winds a little through the trees but there are no switchbacks. It is a, more-or-less, straight climb to the top of the ridge. There is nothing quite like being high on the Blue Ridge in the winter. The sparsity of foliage allows some spectacular vistas to drop away and make you feel lucky to have a moment to enjoy what we have.
Just before the summit, the trail splits. The markers are clear. For this adventure, take the blue trail to the left.
As the blue trail makes the gradual curve to the left you can relax a little. Most of the steep climbing is over. Watch your footing on the downhill. There are short, small stumps that are hidden in the leaf fall. Nothing serious unless one grabs your foot.
If you follow the signs and take the short out-and-back to the waterfall, you will be rewarded with a great little rest spot and some natural selfie locations. Now head back, turn right and follow the trail down to the car. Expect to go through another section of the campground.
This loop will give you a full 3 miles of walking and a very good workout because of the hills. I want to offer an alternative that will provide more single-track trail time and give you a chance to explore the mountain a little.
The folks at the office will give you directions to drive right to the trailhead. That will eliminate the campground walking and give you more exploring time. When I go back, I plan to park at the Cascade Trail entrance and hike to the split where the Yonah Trail heads off to the right. Then go about a mile out, then back to the split. From the split, head up and around to the waterfall spur. Shoot some photos at the falls, and then back on the original route to the car. All trails. No roads. Just a suggestion.