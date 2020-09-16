A lasting tribute: Old Fort celebrates civil-rights heroes with mural

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple of civil rights heroes are being commemorated in Old Fort – and in a big way.

It’s likely not many have heard the story of George Sandlin, who worked to preserve the Catawba View Grammar School in Old Fort after it was shut down in 1950; or that of Albert Joyner, who fought against segregation on behalf of Old Fort’s children in 1955.

But thanks to a group called People on the Move for Old Fort, whose mission is to engage residents in community building efforts that result in a more inclusive and equitable town, there will always be a reminder of the two and their struggles. A commemorative mural in downtown Old Fort, painted over the course of last week, will celebrate the courage and activism Joyner and Sandlin showed in the face of systemic and institutional racism.

The scene, painted on the side of the former Sandlin Theater building, celebrates the Black community’s current and historical contributions to the town of Old Fort.