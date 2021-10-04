75 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two more have died

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 75 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,342 in McDowell County. There have been 60,234 tests conducted, 51,707 negative results and 194 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 343 individuals in quarantine, 7,878 out of quarantine and 121 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22.8%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 testing information:
Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing today from 3-5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from, including McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 9-11:45 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
Third-dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
Pfizer booster vaccine: Call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment or visit https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. CDC Recommendations for Pfizer Booster Vaccine can be found by visiting the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 23,166 (58% of eligible residents)
Second doses: 21,077 (53% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster
information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are:
OutbreaksAutumn Care of Marion: a total of seven staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 15 staff members and four residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 20 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of seven staff members have tested positive.
Lake James Lodge: a total of three staff members and eight residents have tested positive.
McDowell House: a total of two staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.
ClustersOld Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff
West McDowell Middle School: a total of five students
West Marion Elementary School: a total of five students.