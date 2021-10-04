75 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two more have died

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 75 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

This brings the total number of positives to 8,342 in McDowell County. There have been 60,234 tests conducted, 51,707 negative results and 194 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 343 individuals in quarantine, 7,878 out of quarantine and 121 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22.8%, according to a news release.

McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

COVID-19 testing information:

Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing today from 3-5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.

Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.

COVID-19 vaccine information: