The McDowell Titans football program recently hosted its annual athletic combine at the high school, where players measure their progress in the 40, shuttle, bench press, high jump and broad jump. The Titans scrimmage at Watauga Friday at 6 p.m. McDowell opens the season at home against R-S Central next Friday, Aug. 20
Making progress: Titans measure gains in combine
- Josh Davis photos, blueridgesportsphotography.com
