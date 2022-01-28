Events of 1922

Here are some headlines from 1922, the year Dot Norton was born:

DeWitt and Lila Wallace publish the first issue of Reader's Digest in the United States.

President of the United States Warren G. Harding introduces the first radio in the White House.

The Supreme Court of the United States rebuffs a challenge to the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave women the right to vote on the same terms as men.

The silent horror film Nosferatu premieres in Germany.

The last hunted California grizzly bear is shot.

T. S. Eliot establishes The Criterion magazine, containing the first publication of his poem The Waste Land.

Fritz Hollings, American politician, is born.

Betty White, American actress, television personality and animal welfare activist, is born.

Telly Savalas, American actor, is born.

Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist, is born.

Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-born inventor, dies.

-Source: Wikipedia