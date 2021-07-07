DEAR ANNIE: I would be grateful if you pass along to your readers some helpful hints when leaving a voicemail message, especially on a cellphone. I’m a Realtor and receive several such messages every day. Many people leave long, rambling messages and then say their phone number so quickly I can’t get it the first time. I then have to go back and listen to the whole message again. Please tell your readers when leaving a voicemail to keep it short, say your phone number slowly and then repeat the number. It would be greatly appreciated by those of us who rely on our cellphones for a living. — REALTOR IN ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA
DEAR REALTOR: This goes for any voicemail, whether cellphone or landline answering machine. Sometimes the connection is scratchy. Repeating the number slowly would help. Please, readers, keep this in mind. It could explain why some of your phone messages haven’t been returned.
“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book.