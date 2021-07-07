DEAR ANNIE: I would be grateful if you pass along to your readers some helpful hints when leaving a voicemail message, especially on a cellphone. I’m a Realtor and receive several such messages every day. Many people leave long, rambling messages and then say their phone number so quickly I can’t get it the first time. I then have to go back and listen to the whole message again. Please tell your readers when leaving a voicemail to keep it short, say your phone number slowly and then repeat the number. It would be greatly appreciated by those of us who rely on our cellphones for a living. — REALTOR IN ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA