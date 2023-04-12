Brief guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.

 MATCH (McDowell Access to Care and Health) and NC Works Career Center are joining forces to host a combination Community Resource and Job Fair today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NC Works Center (316 Baldwin Ave., Marion). This event will provide opportunities for community members to engage with over 25 employers. In addition to employers, over 30 community resource vendors will be on site providing information on health resources, education resources, mental health resources and more. Attendees will be provided free toiletry items, over the-counter medication, food support and a free catered lunch. All items will be provided on a first come, first-serve basis. The following employers will be available: Manpower, Foothills Health District, RHA, Medi Home and Health Hospice, Pro Man Staffing, Accu Force, Baxter, Acro Blue Staffing, N.C. Department of Correction, WNC Community Health Services, JC property professionals, Lake James State Park, Unix Packaging, Ingles Markets, Mountain Area Community Health Services, Inc, City of Marion, Autumn Care, McDowell County Schools, Carriage House Door Company, Hi Tec Machine Corp, McDowell Technical Community College, Dollar General, Century Care Management, COATS America, Davita of McDowell, Waffl e House and more. For more information or to become a vendor, contact amy.vaughn2@hcahealthcare.com 828-659-5289 or Bambi Watkins bambi.watkins@commerce.nc.gov 828-652-7131.

 The N.C. Cooperative Extension of McDowell County, in cooperation with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program, will offer Pesticide Collection Day today for residents in McDowell County. Matt Burneisen with the N.C. Cooperative Extension in McDowell County, will be the local contact for the event. The collection will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the McDowell County trash/recycling convenience site on N.C. 226 South. Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted at this amnesty collection event, including banned and outdated pesticides. For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels, contact the N.C. Cooperative Extension of McDowell County office for instructions. For more information, contact Matt Burneisen at 652-8104.

 The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Flower Gathering Basket with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for AGS members, $35 for nonmembers, plus $12 for supplies. Participants will receive all supplies and instruction and work this pattern in the round and add handles at the end. To register, stop in at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828668-1100.

 The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Coasters Plus! with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Do you want to make your own coaster set that matches your decor while learning about acrylic pour painting? Learn how and then you can make them on your own. Hines will supply you with four ceramic tiles, all the paint and instructions to make your set of coasters. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

 The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Fun with Negative Painting with Ron Maffett as the instructor. The class will be taught Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $95 for AGS members, $105 for nonmembers, plus a $10 fee for paper (Maffett is furnishing watercolor paints). In this watercolor workshop, students will learn the basics of painting front to back, leaving light shapes for a different and positive approach to your paintings. Learning to paint in the negative is fun and challenging. For more information, call Maffett at 828-450-2177. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

 NAACP McDowell County will meet on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Addie's Chapel United Methodist Church.

 The next plant based potluck will be held Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The discussion will be about guy health and microbiome. Bring a plant based dish (no meat/egg/ dairy) or fruit. Paper products and unsweet tea will be provided.

 Songwriter and author Freddy Bradburn will present a reader's theater, a book-signing and live music at Historic Carson House at 2 p.m. Sunday. The book is "The Carson House and the Old Fort Mountain Railroad." The free event will also have food. For more information, call Historic Carson House at 828-7244948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

 Carolina Caring is hosting Walk A Mile With Me, an online support group for caregivers, spouses and widows/ widowers of veterans. The group will meet on the first Tuesday of each month and is designed to be a welcoming place to talk about the journey before and after the death of a veteran. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including McDowell County, and the Charlotte region. For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring's director of community and veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466. You can also visit www. CarolinaCaring.org.

 Davidson's Fort Historic Park in Old Fort will hold the fourth annual Market Faire on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience how settlers of the 18th century shopped for goods. There will be vendors in 18th century dress selling items referring to that time period in history such as clothing, soaps, candles, books, handcrafted pottery, pewter and others. Davidson's Fort is not owned by the state. All work and upkeep of the fort is by donations and volunteers only. The admission is free but donations would be appreciated. For more information, contact Robert Martin at 828-407-8300 or email Davidsonfort76@ gmail.com or check out the Facebook page.

 The McDowell County Democratic Party will host their County Convention on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion. All McDowell County Democrats are welcome and encouraged to attend. If you are new to the area or to the Democratic Party, this will be a good opportunity to meet fellow Democrats and fi nd ways to become more active locally. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., refreshments provided. To request more information email mcdowelldems@ gmail.com.

 In recognition of Spring Litter Sweep, the city of Marion will provide free pickup for large items such as appliances, furniture and tires to city residents during the week of Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21. Items need to be placed on the curb in time for your normal garbage pickup. For questions, call the city of Marion Public Works Department at 828-652-4224.

 ■The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Spring Meadow Candle Screen with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be held Thursday, April 20, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for AGS members, $45 for nonmembers, plus a $15 materials fee which includes base glass, accessory glasses, tools needed to work with and two firings. In this class, students will create a candle screen using a variety of glass and glass elements. To register, stop in at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, 78 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100

 ■Eco Foresters, a nonprofit professional forestry organization, is holding a free forest landowner workshop, in partnership with North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Burke County Center, the McDowell County Center, N.C. Forest Service and NRCS, to inform landowners about opportunities to steward their forest. The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burke County Agricultural Building, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton. Lunch is included.

■ The Master Gardeners of McDowell County will hold the third annual Spring Fling Plant Sale on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market, 67 W. Henderson St., Marion. There will be heirloom vegetables, perennials, natives, trees and shrub, an assortment from Master Gardeners' gardens to you. In addition to plants, there will be garden crafts, gardening gloves and carpenter bee traps. Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions. Other vendors will also be there. Proceeds from this sale supports many different projects that the Master Gardeners perform for our community. Celebrate Earth Day 2023 by joining them and buying some plants.

 ■ The McDowell Agricultural Youth Foundation will host the 2023 Kathy Norman Memorial Junior Horse Show on Saturday, April 22. It will be held at the McDowell Bridle & Saddle Club Arena along N.C. 226 South starting at 10 a.m. The show is sponsored by the McDowell Agricultural Youth Foundation, United Fund, Farm Bureau-McDowell and McDowell County businesses. For more information, call 652-8104.