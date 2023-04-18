Brief guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.

 ■ In recognition of Spring Litter Sweep, the city of Marion will provide free pickup for large items such as appliances, furniture and tires to city residents this week through Friday. Items need to be placed on the curb in time for your normal garbage pickup. For questions, call the Public Works Department at 828-652-4224.

■ The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Spring Meadow Candle Screen with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be held Thursday from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for AGS members, $45 for nonmembers, plus a $15 materials fee which includes base glass, accessory glasses, tools needed to work with and two firings. In this class, students will create a candle screen using a variety of glass and glass elements. To register, stop in at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, 78 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

„■ The Community Forums, West Marion, Marion East and Old Fort, are operating and active. Monthly meetings are held the third Thursday of each month in the various communities. In the second quarter of 2023, the Community Engagement Project will meet in West Marion on Thursday, April 20, and in Old Fort on Thursday, May 18. On Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18, project leaders will host a four-day Juneteenth Freedom Festival. They encourage all county residents to get involved. You do not need to live in one of the communities to attend a forum, volunteer or participate. The goal is to identify opportunities and strengths, connect folks to available resources and build relationships. For questions, email Ginger Webb at ginger@westmarion.org. To learn more about the forums' work, visit www.westmarion.org and Facebook pages.

 ■ Glenwood High School alumni from the class of 1973 are in the process of planning a 50-year reunion. Anyone who would have been in this graduation class is welcome to attend. In order to effectively plan, organizers need to know who is interested as well as how many will be attending. The reunion will be on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 3 p.m. in the Glenwood Ruitan Hall. If you would like to be in on the planning, you are more than welcome. Organizers will meet again on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m. Just let organizers know so they can plan accordingly. For more information, call or text 828-925 2276.

■ EcoForesters, a nonprofit professional forestry organization, is holding a free forest landowner workshop, in partnership with North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Burke County Center, the McDowell County Center, the N.C. Forest Service and NRCS, to inform landowners about opportunities to steward their forest. The workshop will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burke County Agricultural Building, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton. Lunch is included.

Celebration will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Peavine Trailhead on State Street in Marion. This year's event happens to fall on Earth Day, and there will be a variety of eco-friendly activities the whole family can enjoy. Starting at 10 a.m., Marion Tree Board Chairman John Reese will lead a short Arbor Day Program. Following Reese's comments, Mayor Steve Little will present the official 2022 City of Marion Arbor Day Proclamation, which will proclaim Saturday, April 22, Arbor Day in Marion. At approximately 10:30 a.m., members of the public and their children will be invited to take part in a hands-on tree planting, where they'll get to add a variety of trees to the Peavine trailhead.