May 5, 2026 May 5, 2026 0 Maiden's Tyson Wayne (23) tries to get the ball past a pair of St. Stephens defenders in a game at Carolina Select volleyball on April 25. JASON KOON, RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week “Our nurses are the backbone of the care we provide,” said Lee Higginbotham, CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell. Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home He is charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony second-degree kidnapping. 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Monday evening, emergency personnel responded to two motor vehicle crashes, including one that resulted in a fatality. Reports: NC Rep. Chuck Edwards under investigation for sexual harassment claims The reported investigation comes on the heels of a series of high-profile ethics investigations into Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Tony Gonzales an…