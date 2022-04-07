About Tim Sweeney

Tim Sweeney is a video game programmer and business owner. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games and is the creator of the Unreal Engine, a game development platform.

Sweeney, who was born in 1970 and lives in Cary, has been listed by Forbes as among the few billionaires living in North Carolina. He was listed by Forbes as having a net worth of $2 billion as of 2019, according to online sources.

Through his limited liability company 130 of Chatham, Sweeney has been steadily purchasing wilderness areas in western North Carolina for the purpose of conservation.

As of a year ago, 130 of Chatham LLC owned 139 different parcels of land in McDowell with the largest separate one consisting of 5,700 acres. Much of the McDowell land bought by Sweeney lies in the southern area near Rutherford and he has donated to groups like the Foothills Conservancy so it can be preserved for future generations.

For his philanthropy, Sweeney received the Stanback Award for land conservation at the 2014 N.C. Land Trusts Awards ceremony.