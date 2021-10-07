2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $82,500

Eagles Nest Condo in the Mountains of Western NC. Centrally located to Asheville, Boone, Johnson City, TN. Minutes from hiking trails, Trophy Trout Fishing, Ski Resorts, Lake James, Gem Mines, Fine Dining and more! The condo has two bedrooms, two full baths, a stone Fireplace. There is a deck off the great room and one off the master bedroom. Would be a great rental or year around residence.