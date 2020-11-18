Yes, there is bias in the media

Let’s settle once and for all if there is bias in the media? YES! Politicians have historically complained about it. John Adams even locked up editors who wrote stories he didn’t like. But is it worse today than 30 or 40 years ago? Yes, again for a number of reasons.

Media bias is as old as this country. After the first printing press arrived in Massachusetts in 1638, newspapers started springing up. Mostly they were broadsheets, printed on front and back, with an assortment of news, gossip, ads and opinions.

In 1729, Benjamin Franklin bought the Pennsylvania Gazette and peppered its pages with news, a few ads and opinions he inserted under aliases, like Poor Richard. Readers generally knew the political or philosophical leanings and often there were two or more papers from which you could choose. Their numbers started dwindling as printing and distribution costs, along with competition, made profitability difficult.

When I first entered the broadcast profession in the mid-1960s there was less bias. Since we in the U.S. believe the public owns the airways, stations were licensed and regulated by the Federal Communications Commission. There were strict limits to the number of AM, FM and TV stations an entity could own, especially in a single market. We didn’t want a concentration of media ownership.