Scott Hollifield: Reader shares a close encounter tale

As interim senior aerospace/unidentified flying object correspondent for this award-winning publication, I often receive first-person close-encounter stories from readers.

Well, maybe not often, but I did this week in the form of an email with the subject line “UFO.”

When I get an email with the subject line “UFO,” I immediately open it, unlike emails with subject lines “Action Required” or “Past Due Notice” or “Dear Lying Liberal News Media Scum.”

The following are some excerpts from that email as well as my expert analysis of its contents. We’ll call the reader Robert, since that is the name he listed, but I won’t reveal his last name because if the tale is true, he may be whisked away by some shadowy government entity because he knows too much.

Come to think of it, after reading it, I may know too much so I’m not going to use my last name either. And if you continue reading, you may know too much so let’s all just not use any last names so shadowy government entities can’t find us and whisk us away.

Robert’s story begins.

How would you like to look up and see this UFO hovering about 50 feet above your head?