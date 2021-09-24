Faith column: Ready or not, here I quit

There is one project that I have been working on for years. Maybe it’s about time I quit that project.

The project is to understand how my wife manages to do all of those things.

I could go and ask her but you know what that would mean. I wouldn’t understand anything she was saying.

Where she got all that skill to work with all the tools that she has is far beyond me.

I must say she has saved me a lot of money through the years. If I had something sound wrong with my vehicle, she would immediately go out, lift the hood, and in a few moments determine what the problem was and then commence to fix it.

One time the back bumper of my truck broke and I didn’t quite know how to fix it. I was planning to take it to the garage and get them to fix it when my wife came out and asked what was wrong.

I told her about my rear bumper and she went to look at it.

I had one of those “a-ha” moments where I thought here was a project she couldn’t fix. It needed a professional.

In a few minutes, she went into the house and I thought she had given up. I didn’t blame her because I didn’t quite know how to fix it myself.