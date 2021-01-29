Faith column: Coffee without coffee just ain’t coffee

I must soberly confess that I have throughout my life given in to habits and rituals. I don't like saying that, but it is the truth. At this point, I don't know the difference between a habit and a ritual.

One ritual I have is when I get up in the morning, the first thing I do is have a nice hot cup of coffee. This is what really gets me going in the morning. You do not want to meet me before I have my morning cup of Joe.

There was a time I changed my habit and had hot tea in the morning. I thought that might be a different change in my life. Believe me when I say it was a change. You did not want to meet me after having my hot tea in the morning. In fact, I didn’t even recognize myself after that hot cup of tea.

Before we go to bed each evening, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage prepares the coffee pot to go off in the morning so it's ready when I get up. I'm not sure how many years she has done that, but she did it today, and that's all that counts.

There's something about coffee that juices my energy each day. I don't know what it is, but I'm OK with it as long as it does that.