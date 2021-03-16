Do you find Saint Patrick’s Day troubling?

“My father and mother were Irish, and I am Irish, too.”

As Saint Patrick’s Day approaches, I keep remembering that song from our third-grade music book, which strove to examine music from an international perspective (WITHOUT a “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” detour into “Come see the cultural appropriation inherent in the system!”)

I am proud of my Scots-Irish heritage. But at the time, when I discussed the music assignments with my father, it was unsettling to hear him talk about the song’s link to where I came from. You mean the STORK is Irish? I thought storks FLEW around delivering babies. Now you tell me they haul infants around in paddy wagons?

Sadly, that’s far from the only thing problematic about St. Patrick’s Day.

I know it’s supposed to be an inclusive “the more the merrier” gesture; but it’s troubling when someone announces, “Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”

What if we started treating our other observances that way? Are we ready for “Everyone is president on Millard Fillmore’s Birthday”? Bicycles will go idle as youngsters fight over access to Air Force One. (“Oh, yeah? Well, my Secret Service agent can beat up YOUR Secret Service agent.”)