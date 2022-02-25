Column: What’s so cool about a cucumber?

I could come up with different slogans, like, “As cool as an apple fritter.”

If I understand the word cool, nothing is more cool than a fresh apple fritter. If you’ve ever had an apple fritter, you know exactly what I’m talking about. To me, being cool has nothing whatsoever to do with vegetables.

Of course, if you’re a vegetarian, you will disagree with me all the way. I’m not a vegetarian; I’m more of a fruitarian. In my mind vegetables aren’t cool, but some fruit is rather cool to me.

I know my definition of fruit is not the same as my wife’s definition. As long as we have been married, more than 50 years, this is the only argument we have yet to settle. So I let her think she’s right along this line, which makes me happy. Can you imagine if she ever found out that I was actually right along this line, how unhappy she would be?

I may not really understand the phrase, but I will say, to this date, our marriage has been “as cool as a cucumber.” I may not understand it, but I am happy if it makes my wife happy.