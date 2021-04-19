Column: Some evangelical have forgotten their moral duty

I don’t want to malign anyone’s religious faith. I really don’t.

But it’s a tad disturbing that 45 percent of the nation’s 41 million white evangelical Christians are vowing not to get vaccinated.

As one Texas nutritionist told the press the other day, “It would be God’s will if I am here or if I am not here.” Has this woman not learned that the virus is contagious? And that we’ll never reach “herd immunity” (thwarting the virus due to a dearth of fresh hosts) unless roughly 85 percent of the population is vaccinated? How nice of her to entrust the health of those around her to God’s will, without their having a say in the matter.

Granted, a lot of nationally prominent evangelical leaders are trying to talk sense to their parishioners. Rick Warren is telling his people to get vaccinated: “God revealed a lot of his will when he gave you that brain. And he expects you to use it.” Robert Jeffress says: “We talk about life inside the womb being a gift from God. Well, life outside the womb is a gift from God, too.” But as Joel Rainey, a West Virginia church leader, reportedly laments, “(Pastors) get their people for one hour, and Sean Hannity gets them for the next 20.”