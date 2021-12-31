Column: Rest and renewal with no special resolutions

However, with New Year’s Day here after all the indulgences of the holiday season, many folks now make those well-intentioned resolutions: to diet and eat healthier, to exercise, to begin a hobby, to be nicer to family and others. The list goes on and on.

However, over the years, I’ve learned that, at least for me, making New Year’s resolutions is an exercise in futility, only to be followed by self-effacing disappointment because I couldn’t last a week with the new resolve(s). I’m reminded of a Mark Twain remark in reference to the old saw (probably from Ben Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanac): “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.”

Twain reportedly said he had tried “early to bed and early to rise,” and as far as he could tell, he wasn’t any healthier, certainly not any wealthier, and only wiser to know not to “go and try it again.”

My sentiments, exactly, so here’s to making no special resolutions for 2022 that we probably wouldn’t keep anyway and to finding some restful downtime until spring.

Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.