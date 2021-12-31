Column: Rest and renewal with no special resolutions

In my younger days, nature’s shutting down for a while in fall and winter was depressing. I missed green grass and flowers and butterflies and warm temps. The naked trees looked so stark and lonely.
Then, after winters in Boone in the early 1960s when I was in college, I swore if I survived the excessive ice, snow and cold, I would work where winters weren’t so miserable and bleak.
Boone winters in the 1960s defied description, and ASU (then ASTC) didn’t cancel classes for a-n-y reason.
Going across campus to another class directly from swim class with sopping wet hair in zero degree weather or during a winter storm having to clean the snow and ice from bangs and eyelashes before going into a classroom were not my ideas of comfort.
However, time and age can bring other perspectives, so over the years, I’ve come to appreciate that fall and winter seasons certainly have their own beauty as they provide Earth’s resting and renewal time. She’s labored hard all spring and summer; She’s earned a respite, and I believe people need to “go and do likewise,” if possible.
Now, during winter, I give myself permission to rest, read, reflect, write, take naps — to breathe — to be totally idle at times if I choose. I can allow body and mind to hibernate, if you will, until my “sap” begins to rise about February, along with the itch to dig in the garden dirt.
However, with New Year’s Day here after all the indulgences of the holiday season, many folks now make those well-intentioned resolutions: to diet and eat healthier, to exercise, to begin a hobby, to be nicer to family and others. The list goes on and on.
However, over the years, I’ve learned that, at least for me, making New Year’s resolutions is an exercise in futility, only to be followed by self-effacing disappointment because I couldn’t last a week with the new resolve(s). I’m reminded of a Mark Twain remark in reference to the old saw (probably from Ben Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanac): “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.”
Twain reportedly said he had tried “early to bed and early to rise,” and as far as he could tell, he wasn’t any healthier, certainly not any wealthier, and only wiser to know not to “go and try it again.”
My sentiments, exactly, so here’s to making no special resolutions for 2022 that we probably wouldn’t keep anyway and to finding some restful downtime until spring.
Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.