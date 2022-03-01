Column: Putin a strong leader, Biden a weakling

Now it looks like if he feels like it, he might decide to just swallow up the whole country, which is 78% ethnic Ukrainian and 17% Russian.

The “KGB Thug” has played a high-stakes geopolitical poker game with Biden while the world watched — and he won by default.

It’s too late now for the weak and inept Biden administration to do anything but hold press conferences and complain.

Imposing strict financial sanctions on Russia will not make Putin pull out his tanks and soldiers.

We’re not going to go to thermonuclear war with Russia over the sovereignty of Ukraine, nor should we.

And the spineless European Union isn’t going to be anything more than a spectator to a Russian land grab that has been inevitable for more than a decade.

Ukraine may prove to be too big, too poor and too full of Ukrainians willing to fight and die in a guerrilla war for Russia’s feeble economy to digest in the long run.

But for now, thanks to the Biden administration’s one-two punch of weakness and incompetence, Ukraine is now Putin’s to do with what he wants.