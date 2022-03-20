Column: Not a record to boast about

On March 10 our General Assembly adjourned a session that spanned 14 months, starting in January of 2021. It was the longest session length on record since 1965, and it’s not a record to boast about.

House Speaker Tim Moore announced, “We have set a record,” then thankfully added, “…I hope it is a record that we don’t try to break.” His House had 198 floor sessions, while the Senate recorded 196. It costs North Carolina taxpayers more than $850,000 per month for lawmakers to be in session, so this marathon cost you and me roughly $12 million.

When the session began on Jan. 13, 2021, they had three main priorities. Since we were still in the throes of the pandemic priority one was combatting the raging coronavirus. There was an estimated $6 billion in cash in state coffers with which to attack COVID, but it seemed our lawmakers were more obsessed with fighting Governor Cooper’s emergency actions than fighting the virus. By and large they did a decent job of appropriating federal funds, however they frequently tried to politicize the pandemic. For example, “Free the Smiles Act,” that would allow parents to opt-out of school mask mandates, was quickly vetoed by Governor Cooper. As session closed leadership tried, but failed, to override that veto.