Column: Is America strong enough to endure domestic sacrifice?

We’ll see if his fellow citizens are willing to pass that test, because it would appear that most are not willing to follow his lead. Only 37 percent say he’s doing a good job (which seems insanely low, given the 65 percent fully-vaccinated rate and the four percent unemployment rate and the six million new jobs and the signing of his historic infrastructure repair law – but hey, what do I know).

People are “tired, frustrated, and exhausted” (Biden’s words) after two years of lockdowns and masks, inflation has spiked, and now they’re being asked to hunker down a bit for more sacrifice, on behalf of a country that millions couldn’t locate on a map unless their hands were duct-taped to the correct coordinates.

This is especially true among younger Americans – who, by the luck of birth, did not experience the Cold War and barely know what it was. According to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll, only 35 percent of those aged 18 to 39 would still support sanctioning Russia if it resulted in higher energy prices at home. Indeed, only half of all Americans would still be on board. It just so happens that in our interconnected world, Russia is the third biggest producer of crude oil. And, politically speaking, woe to any president who makes it more costly to fill the sainted internal combustion engine.