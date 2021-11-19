Column: I was just thinking -- or was a I really thinking?

Thinking has not really been my strong suit. Not that I don’t do some kind of thinking, but my thinking never gets me ahead of anything or anyone. In fact, I’m not sure if I really do think. I wouldn’t know what to do with thinking.

When it comes to thinking, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is way ahead of me. She’s always thinking about 17 days ahead of me. And I must confess that her thinking many times gets me into trouble. How that works, I have no idea. That’s something that I have to really think through some day.

As a child I remember, my mother and father were once having a little bit of a spat. When I was alone with my father, he said, “Son, remember, thinking will always get you into trouble.”

I don’t know what kind of trouble he was in, but he seemed at the moment to really mean what he was saying. So I jotted that down in my little “Things to Remember Notebook.” Although, come to think of it, I’m not sure where that notebook is today. I’ll have to think about that.

Many people give a lot of credit to what they’re thinking. I suppose there is a place for real serious critical thinking, but it has never arisen in any of my situations that I can think of right now.