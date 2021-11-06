Column: Blessings from a ‘how to”

As we enter the season of thanksgiving and gift giving, much about our country and the world gives us pause. With COVID still leading the Worry List, I, as many of you, search for ways to mitigate the stress. Over the years, I’ve been so grateful for lessons and “how-tos” learned from my parents and countless others. Many were practical but others continue to bring blessings in special ways.
Years ago, my sweet mother-in-law introduced me to Swedish weaving and I was hooked. This craft dates back to the 16th Century and originally was known as huck embroidery. However, this misnomer gave over to Swedish weaving since the earliest samples were found in Sweden and showed thread or yarn actually “woven” over and under the fabric’s stitching; embroidery is stitched differently. Apparently, the craft stood the test of time and made a big comeback in the US in the 1930s and '40s, when Ms. McKinney learned. Although this form of stitchery can be used to make all sorts of items from purses and pillows to bookmarks, the afghan seems to be a favorite.
There’s the history lesson — now for the application. Although I have taught a few folks to Swedish weave and lost count of the afghans I’ve made for others, I hadn’t picked up my weaving in quite some time until 2020 roared in with its teeth bared, and 2021 has been gnawing on us ever since. With the gardens and yard laid by and colder weather arriving, I decided to begin another afghan. I still had some lovely yarn colors in the sewing closet, so mask in place and hand sanitizer at the ready, I wandered off to Walmart to purchase two yards of 60-inch-wide monk’s cloth.
Long story somewhat shortened, with the “Ridge Crest” design and my yarn colors chosen; the monk’s cloth washed and ends hemmed; my trusty blunt-nosed steel needle and sharp scissors handy; Matilda, the cat asleep by my chair, I began my umpteenth afghan for a dear friend in Charlotte.
With the soft monk’s cloth warming my lap and arthritic knees and the yarn’s bright-colored stitches taking shape in front of me, I tuned out the TV, ignored the housecleaning and laundry waiting, and temporarily forgot to worry about COVID-19, variants, booster shots, the flu and rising grocery prices. I was doubly comforted with the knowledge that about 80 hours of weaving are still ahead.
About the writer:
Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.