Column: Blessings from a ‘how to”

As we enter the season of thanksgiving and gift giving, much about our country and the world gives us pause. With COVID still leading the Worry List, I, as many of you, search for ways to mitigate the stress. Over the years, I’ve been so grateful for lessons and “how-tos” learned from my parents and countless others. Many were practical but others continue to bring blessings in special ways.

Years ago, my sweet mother-in-law introduced me to Swedish weaving and I was hooked. This craft dates back to the 16th Century and originally was known as huck embroidery. However, this misnomer gave over to Swedish weaving since the earliest samples were found in Sweden and showed thread or yarn actually “woven” over and under the fabric’s stitching; embroidery is stitched differently. Apparently, the craft stood the test of time and made a big comeback in the US in the 1930s and '40s, when Ms. McKinney learned. Although this form of stitchery can be used to make all sorts of items from purses and pillows to bookmarks, the afghan seems to be a favorite.