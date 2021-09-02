 Skip to main content
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera breaking into McDowell residence
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera breaking into McDowell residence

McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying suspects who broke into and took property from a residence on Rhom Town Rod.

The vehicle looks to be a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Truck with a ladder rack occupied by three white males.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

