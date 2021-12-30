 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wanted by McDowell authorities: Kalone Jajuante Maxwell
0 Comments
top story breaking editor's pick

Wanted by McDowell authorities: Kalone Jajuante Maxwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kalone Jajuante Maxwell is currently wanted for a domestic disturbance on Griggs Road in Old Fort, according to a Thursday alert from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. He is known to be armed and dangerous, the alert said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender search, Maxwell is 27 years old. He has a long criminal record dating back to 2015, including convictions for assault by strangulation, robbery, felony breaking and entering a house of worship, possession of a firearm by a felon and other crimes, most of them committed in Burke County.

Maxwell also has outstanding warrants in Haywood County.

If located, call McDowell County Communications at 828-652-4000 or the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235.

Bolo.jpg

Kalone Jajuante Maxwell

 MCSO
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Aleppo bathhouses revived as Syria crisis turn showers into a luxury

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics