Wanted by McDowell authorities: Kalone Jajuante Maxwell

Kalone Jajuante Maxwell is currently wanted for a domestic disturbance on Griggs Road in Old Fort, according to a Thursday alert from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. He is known to be armed and dangerous, the alert said.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender search, Maxwell is 27 years old. He has a long criminal record dating back to 2015, including convictions for assault by strangulation, robbery, felony breaking and entering a house of worship, possession of a firearm by a felon and other crimes, most of them committed in Burke County.

Maxwell also has outstanding warrants in Haywood County.

If located, call McDowell County Communications at 828-652-4000 or the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235.