Report: Two caught at McDowell checkpoint with methamphetamine and marijuana

Two people face drug charges after encountering a license checkpoint, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old Tommy Lynn Burleson, address listed as Cherokee Way in Marion, and 43-year-old Wesley Adam Rogers, address listed as Bostic, each with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, Watson, other deputies and N.C. Highway Patrol troopers conducted a license checkpoint at the intersection of Harmony Grove and Fairview roads in Nebo.

A GMC Sierra pickup truck approached with Rogers driving and Burleson in the passenger seat. Rogers was driving with a suspended license and is on probation, and authorities could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the truck.

A subsequent search of the suspects and vehicle turned up methamphetamine and marijuana.

Burleson and Rogers each got a $60,500 bond.