 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Two caught at McDowell checkpoint with methamphetamine and marijuana
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Two caught at McDowell checkpoint with methamphetamine and marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people face drug charges after encountering a license checkpoint, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old Tommy Lynn Burleson, address listed as Cherokee Way in Marion, and 43-year-old Wesley Adam Rogers, address listed as Bostic, each with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, Watson, other deputies and N.C. Highway Patrol troopers conducted a license checkpoint at the intersection of Harmony Grove and Fairview roads in Nebo.

A GMC Sierra pickup truck approached with Rogers driving and Burleson in the passenger seat. Rogers was driving with a suspended license and is on probation, and authorities could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the truck.

A subsequent search of the suspects and vehicle turned up methamphetamine and marijuana.

Burleson and Rogers each got a $60,500 bond.

+1 
15 Tommy Lynn Burleson.jpg

Tommy Lynn Burleson
+1 
15 Wesley Adam Rogers.jpg

Wesley Adam Rogers
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Night Secrets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics