Report: Marion suspect had outstanding warrants and methamphetamine

A wanted man was jailed and hit with a drug charge, authorities said Friday.

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Wayne Lee, 50, address listed as C.E. Goode Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.

At 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, while at the intersection of Meadow Brook Lane and Zion Hill Road, Deputy Robert Watson spotted Lee driving a Ford Ranger truck and knew he had outstanding warrants against him.

Watson stopped the truck on Satellite Hill Drive, advised Lee he was under arrest for the warrants and, upon searching the suspect, located methamphetamine.

A court official set a $45,000 bond.