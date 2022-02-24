Report: Marion man charged in two carjacking attempts

A Marion faces charges after two local residents reported carjacking attempts, authorities said Thursday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alicia Lund charged 29-year-old Jacob Chenning Cable of Marion with two counts of felonious attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was held on an $203,000 secured bond.

On Feb.13, two separate McDowell County residents reported Cable attempted to carjack them while armed with a knife, according to a news release.

Deputies located Cable at his residence a short time later and he was taken into custody. They recovered a knife at his residence, the release said.

According to the N.C. Department of Safety's offender information sight, Cable has previous convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, driving while impaired, trespassing and injury to real property.