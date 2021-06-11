 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Marion man charged after running naked in Lytle Mountain Road area
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Report: Marion man charged after running naked in Lytle Mountain Road area

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
13 Robert Wayne Smith.jpeg

Robert Wayne Smith

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man is accused of running naked, authorities said Friday.

Lt. Josh Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Wayne Smith, 31, address listed as Ellis Street in Marion, with indecent exposure.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4, deputies began receiving calls about a man running naked in the Lytle Mountain and Cannon Farm road area.

Deputies found Smith, who attempted to cover himself with a small piece of trash bag, according to a news release.

A court official set a $500 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics