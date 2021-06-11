Report: Marion man charged after running naked in Lytle Mountain Road area

A Marion man is accused of running naked, authorities said Friday.

Lt. Josh Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Wayne Smith, 31, address listed as Ellis Street in Marion, with indecent exposure.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4, deputies began receiving calls about a man running naked in the Lytle Mountain and Cannon Farm road area.

Deputies found Smith, who attempted to cover himself with a small piece of trash bag, according to a news release.

A court official set a $500 bond.