Report: Driver had suspended license and methamphetamine

A Marion man faces a drug charge, authorities said Friday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Allen Ivers, 30, address listed as Deer Hound Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

At 8:54 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, Watson was patrolling the area of Seagle Street and Tunnel Road, when he spotted a Ford Mustang being driven by Ivers. Watson knew that Ivers had a suspended license.

Watson stopped the Mustang, and a subsequent search of the suspect’s person turned up a white crystal substance that a state lab later identified as methamphetamine.

A court official set a $7,500 bond.