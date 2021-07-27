 Skip to main content
Report: Deputies find a Marion woman with a child at the scene of a break-in
Report: Deputies find a Marion woman with a child at the scene of a break-in

28 Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel.jpeg

Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel

A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel, 28, address listed as Carrie Street in Marion, with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and child abuse.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, deputies responded to a home on Nix Creek Road in reference to a possible break-in.

They found Reel at the scene and, upon further investigation, learned that she had gone into the house and stolen medication, a power saw, coins, knives, socks and jewelry.

Reel had her 7-month-old son with her. Deputies found pills in her possession.

A court official set a $50,000 bond.

