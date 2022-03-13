Nebo man faces drug charges after ATV stop

A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jesse Hicks charged Omar Maurice Tate, 41, of Nebo with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in heroin and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

He was held on a $1 million bond, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

On March 8, members of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a traffic stop on Tate for operating an ATV on US 70 East near Watson Road.

A search of Tate revealed trafficking amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and a firearm. Narcotics detectives responded to the scene and executed a search warrant on Tate’s residence where they seized additional drugs and firearms, according to the release.

Weapons charges for Tate are pending. The NC State Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted with the investigation.