 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell sheriff reports scam calls
0 comments
editor's pick top story

McDowell sheriff reports scam calls

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
phone scam.jpg

Local cops aren’t calling people and shaking them down for money, authorities said on Sunday.

Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said the McDowell County Sheriff's Office had been notified that several citizens have received phone calls from individuals claiming to be detectives or deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, stating there are warrants for them. Some of the callers requested money.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office does not do that, Buchanan said. If someone receives a call like this, they are asked to call 652-2235 and report it.

Citizens are also receiving calls stating they have missed jury duty, then requesting to meet or send money.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t request money or arrange meetings for missed jury duty. Those calls also should be reported to 652-2235.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Few crowds, few women at Kabul zoo under Taliban

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics